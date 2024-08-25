At least 22 dead in Pakistan bus crash

World News
2024-08-25 | 03:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 22 dead in Pakistan bus crash
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least 22 dead in Pakistan bus crash

At least 22 people were killed when the bus they were traveling in plunged into a ravine in Pakistan on Sunday, rescue officials said.

"22 dead till now, including 15 men, six women, and one child," said Farooq Ahmed, a spokesman for Rescue 1122 emergency services in Punjab.

AFP

World News

least

Pakistan

crash

LBCI Next
Telegram messaging app CEO Durov arrested in France
Syrian suspect confesses to Germany knife attack: police
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-02

Floods, heavy rain in Pakistan kill at least 30

LBCI
World News
2024-07-25

Russian military helicopter crashes in Kaluga region, crew dead: Interfax

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

18 dead in Nepal plane crash, pilot sole survivor

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

Several dead, pilot rescued after Nepal plane crash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:13

Philippines says China vessels ram, water cannon its ship

LBCI
World News
05:12

Reuters staff hit in strike on hotel in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

LBCI
World News
04:18

Telegram messaging app CEO Durov arrested in France

LBCI
World News
01:32

Syrian suspect confesses to Germany knife attack: police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib Receives Egyptian Ambassador: Any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war

LBCI
Middle East News
01:15

Israel's Civil Aviation Authority says flights resume at Ben Gurion airport after Lebanon strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-23

Airlines fly over Afghanistan as Middle East becomes the greater risk

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More