Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Kyiv forces had made small advances into Russia's Kursk region, more than two weeks after launching their surprise incursion, and taken two more settlements under their control.



"I have just spoken with commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky, and our troops are advanced in the Kursk region. From one to three kilometers. Two more settlements were taken under control," Zelenskyy said in an evening address, adding that "active actions are underway in one more settlement."



AFP