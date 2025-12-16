France demands 'robust' guarantees for Ukraine before talks on territory

France wants "robust security guarantees" for Ukraine before any discussions on Kyiv ceding territory to Moscow to end Russia's war, President Emmanuel Macron's team said Tuesday."We want robust security guarantees first before any discussions on territory. We've made progress on the issue of guarantees... thanks to a clarification on the form of U.S. support," said an adviser to Macron, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with U.S. envoys and European leaders in Berlin aimed at reaching a deal to end the nearly four-year-old war.AFP