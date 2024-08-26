39 killed in 'coordinated' attacks in southwestern Pakistan

World News
2024-08-26 | 04:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
39 killed in &#39;coordinated&#39; attacks in southwestern Pakistan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
39 killed in 'coordinated' attacks in southwestern Pakistan

Separatist militants killed 39 people in several overnight attacks in southwestern Pakistan, a government official said on Monday.

"We have confirmed 39 people killed in several coordinated attacks carried out by the BLA (Baloch Liberation Army) terrorists," Shahid Rind, a spokesman for the Balochistan provincial government, told AFP.

AFP
 

World News

Pakistan

Militants

Attacks

Baloch Liberation Army

LBCI Next
French researcher's trial in Russia to start September 3
Pope urges 'truth, justice' in Beirut port blast as meets bereaved
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:31

10 soldiers killed in southwest Pakistan 'operations': military

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Gaza Health Ministry: 40,435 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
World News
01:11

Gunmen kill 22 in Pakistan after stopping vehicles

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:34

Macron says arrest of Telegram's Durov 'in no way a political decision'

LBCI
World News
08:31

10 soldiers killed in southwest Pakistan 'operations': military

LBCI
World News
07:54

Polish army reports airspace violation after Russia strikes on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:53

Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More