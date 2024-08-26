Scholz pledges to tighten German weapons law 'very quickly'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday pledged to tighten Germany's weapons laws and crack down on illegal immigration after a Syrian man allegedly went on a deadly knife rampage in the city of Solingen.



"We will now have to tighten up the weapons regulations... in particular with regard to the use of knives," Scholz said on a visit to Solingen, adding, "I'm sure this will happen very quickly."



"We will have to do everything we can to ensure that those who cannot and must not stay here in Germany are repatriated and deported," he added.



AFP