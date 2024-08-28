Toyota says to halt all Japan factories due to typhoon

2024-08-28
Toyota says to halt all Japan factories due to typhoon
Toyota says to halt all Japan factories due to typhoon

Auto giant Toyota said Wednesday it was suspending production at all its factories in Japan because of an approaching typhoon.

"From today's number-two (afternoon) shift through tomorrow's number-one (daytime) shift, we will suspend all the production lines at domestic factories," a Toyota spokesman told AFP.

AFP

