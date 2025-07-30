Trump imposes 50% tariffs on Brazil, citing trial of ally Bolsonaro

World News
30-07-2025 | 14:37
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on Brazil, citing trial of ally Bolsonaro
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on Brazil, citing trial of ally Bolsonaro

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday implementing an additional 40 percent tariff on Brazilian products, bringing the total trade duties to 50 percent, the White House announced.

Trump had threatened Latin America's largest economy with the move as punishment for what he has termed a "witch hunt" against his far-right ally, former president Jair Bolsonaro.

AFP

World News

Donald Trump

US

Tariff

Brazil

