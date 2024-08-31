China, Philippines accuse each other of ramming ships in South China Sea

China and the Philippines accused each other of ramming their ships in a disputed area of the South China Sea on Saturday, the latest in an escalating series of clashes in the vital waterway.



China's coast guard said a Philippine ship, "illegally stranded" at the Sabina Shoal, had lifted anchor and "deliberately rammed" a Chinese vessel.



In contrast, the Philippine coast guard said a Chinese vessel had "intentionally rammed" one of Manila's ships.



Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.



Portions of the waterway, where $3 trillion worth of trade passes annually, are believed to be rich in oil and natural gas deposits and fish stocks.



Reuters