Ukrainian air defense downs 24 Russian drones, Kyiv says

World News
2024-08-31 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian air defense downs 24 Russian drones, Kyiv says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukrainian air defense downs 24 Russian drones, Kyiv says

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 24 out of 52 drones launched by Russia during overnight attacks on eight regions across Ukraine, the air force said on Saturday.

It said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that 25 Shahed drones had fallen on their own, and three others had flown toward Russia and Belarus. There were no reports of anybody being hurt in the attacks or of any significant damage being caused.

Ukraine uses electronic warfare as well as mobile hunting groups and aircraft defenses to repel frequent Russian drone and missile strikes.

Air alerts sounded several times during the overnight drone attacks, with many people rushing to shelters in the middle of the night.

In the capital, Kyiv, where alerts lasted for about four hours, it was the fourth drone attack this week, officials said. All drones targeting the city were downed, and no significant damage was reported, Kyiv city officials said.

Ukrainian air defenses also shot down Russian drones in the Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyrovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions in central Ukraine, in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the north, and the Mykolayiv region in the south.

Regional officials in the Cherkasy region said the drones' debris had damaged several private houses.

The Russian forces also launched five missiles during the attack, the Ukrainian Air Force said, but gave no other details.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Air Defense

Russia

Attacks

Air Force

LBCI Next
Chinese Navy survey ship enters Japanese waters, Japan's defense ministry says
China, Philippines accuse each other of ramming ships in South China Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-27

Zelenskyy says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

Ukraine repels Russia's air attack, including on Kyiv, Ukraine's air force says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-07

Russia: Ukraine keeps up air attacks on Kursk

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:53

Zelenskyy presses US to greenlight deeper strikes into Russia

LBCI
World News
00:44

Pope to visit Indonesia's Istiqlal mosque in push for interfaith harmony

LBCI
World News
00:16

UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

LBCI
World News
00:07

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30

Israeli army announces killing of Hamas commander Wissam Hazem in Jenin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Speaker of Parliament Berri: Call for presidential election remains open, dialogue and successive sessions expected

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:34

Israeli military identifies 6 hostages after bodies found in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:30

Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:41

Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:55

Israeli media: Two Israelis killed near Hebron in West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More