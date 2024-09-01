Zelenskyy presses US to greenlight deeper strikes into Russia

World News
2024-09-01 | 00:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskyy presses US to greenlight deeper strikes into Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Zelenskyy presses US to greenlight deeper strikes into Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy increased pressure on the United States to let Kyiv strike military targets deep inside Russian territory after his representatives met senior US officials in Washington on Saturday.

Washington has provided Ukraine with more than $50 billion worth of military aid since 2022 but has limited the use of its weapons to Ukrainian soil and defensive cross-border operations.

Zelenskyy said guided aerial bombs killed six people and injured 97 in Kharkiv on Friday, with more attacks on Saturday. These could be averted only "by striking Russian military airfields, their bases, and the logistics of Russian terror."

In his nightly video address, he said, "We talk about this every day with our partners. We persuade. We present arguments."

He said that clearing the Ukrainian sky of Russian-guided aerial bombs would be "a strong step to force Russia to seek an end to the war and a just peace."

Appealing to the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, he said, "We need the capabilities to truly and fully protect Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"We need both the permissions for long-range capabilities and your long-range shells and missiles."

Without providing specifics, he said his representatives had "provided all the necessary details" to Ukraine's partners.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, in Washington with a delegation on Friday and Saturday to meet US officials and experts, said in an interview broadcast by CNN that Kyiv was showing Russian airfields used to hit Ukrainian cities were within range of deep strikes.

"We have explained what kind of capabilities we need to protect the citizens against the Russian terror that Russians are causing us, so I hope we were heard," Umerov said in the interview late on Friday.

Zelenskyy is expected to deliver a similar plea in person next month when he will present a plan for victory to President Joe Biden near the end of his time in the Oval Office and attend United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Kyiv

Moscow

United States

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope to visit Indonesia's Istiqlal mosque in push for interfaith harmony
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:07

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

Ukraine repels Russia's air attack, including on Kyiv, Ukraine's air force says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-18

Ukraine: Russia launches third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month

LBCI
World News
2024-08-14

Ukraine carries out largest drone attack yet on Russian airbases, Kyiv source says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:44

Pope to visit Indonesia's Istiqlal mosque in push for interfaith harmony

LBCI
World News
00:16

UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

LBCI
World News
00:07

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia

LBCI
World News
06:47

Russia says its forces take control of Kirove in Ukraine's Donetsk region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30

Israeli army announces killing of Hamas commander Wissam Hazem in Jenin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Speaker of Parliament Berri: Call for presidential election remains open, dialogue and successive sessions expected

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:34

Israeli military identifies 6 hostages after bodies found in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:30

Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:41

Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:55

Israeli media: Two Israelis killed near Hebron in West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More