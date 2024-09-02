Macron continues meetings to select new Prime Minister

2024-09-02 | 01:06



Sources and media said that Emmanuel Macron will meet his predecessors and two senior politicians tipped as candidates to become the next prime minister on Monday as the French president is close to announcing a new government leader.

Macron will receive former presidents, socialist Francois Hollande and right-wing Nicolas Sarkozy, and Bernard Cazeneuve, a former member of the Socialist party and an experienced politician, sources close to Macron said, speaking anonymously.

Macron has been pressured to end weeks of political deadlock after he called a snap election that delivered an unwieldy hung parliament.

Politicians and observers have increasingly mentioned Cazeneuve as one of the most likely candidates to lead a new government as right-wing parties respect him. However, he is also close to the left.

Reuters

