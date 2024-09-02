Putin accuses the West of persecuting Russian journalists

World News
2024-09-02 | 01:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin accuses the West of persecuting Russian journalists
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin accuses the West of persecuting Russian journalists

The West is openly persecuting Russian journalists, President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Monday, days after Moscow banned dozens of US journalists from entering the country.

"To hide from inconvenient facts, from truthful information, the West, which considers itself the standard of freedom, has launched an open persecution against Russian correspondents," Putin told the Mongolian newspaper Onoodor on the eve of his visit to the country, according to a transcript provided on the Kremlin's website.

His remarks come after Moscow said on Wednesday it was banning entry to Russia for 92 US citizens, including journalists, lawyers, and the heads of what it said were key military-industrial firms, over what it described as Washington's Russophobic stance.

Reuters

World News

Vladimir Putin

Russia

Ban

Journalists

West

United States

LBCI Next
Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra finalizes her cabinet, will seek royal approval
China urges EU to be 'objective and fair' on South China Sea issue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-28

Russia says bans 92 US citizens from entry including journalists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01

Israel police say 3 West Bank attack victims were police officers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01

Israeli emergency service announces third death in West Bank shooting attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:34

Scholz urges 'democratic parties' to exclude far-right after regional polls

LBCI
World News
04:19

Putin says Kursk incursion will not stop Russian advance in east Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:22

Mpox patients lack medicine and food in East DR Congo hospital

LBCI
World News
03:05

Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra finalizes her cabinet, will seek royal approval

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25

Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
World News
2024-08-28

Russia says bans 92 US citizens from entry including journalists

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-30

Fuel prices fall in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56

Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More