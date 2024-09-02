Mpox patients lack medicine and food in East DR Congo hospital

Dozens of feverish patients lay on thin mattresses on the floor of a makeshift mpox isolation ward in the east Democratic Republic of Congo as overstretched hospital workers grappled with drug shortages and lack of space to accommodate the influx.



Congo is the epicenter of a pox outbreak, and the World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency last month.



Vaccines are set to arrive within days to fight the new strain of the virus, while Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has allowed a first $10 million disbursement to fight the outbreak.



Reuters