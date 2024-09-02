Putin says Kursk incursion will not stop Russian advance in east Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Kyiv's incursion into Russia's Kursk region will not stop Moscow's advance in east Ukraine and vowed to deal with Ukrainian "bandits" there.



"Their calculation was to stop our offensive actions in key parts of the Donbas. The result is known... They did not achieve stopping our advance in the Donbas," Putin told school children in Siberia, adding: "We have to, of course, deal with these bandits who entered the Russian Federation."



AFP