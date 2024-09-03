IMF to conduct first mission to Russia since COVID

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will begin its first mission to Russia since the COVID-19 pandemic in online format on Sept. 16, Russian Executive Director at the IMF Aleksei Mozhin told Reuters on Tuesday.



The mission will be headed by Argentina's Jacques Miniane.



"The mission, the first since the COVID pandemic, will start working on Sept. 16 online, and then will visit Russia for meetings," Mozhin said.





