Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says

Germany will not slacken in its military support for Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, trying to dispel fears Berlin might disappoint Kyiv amid a domestic budget squeeze and media reports of a freeze on new German military aid.



"Germany's support for Ukraine will not cease. We have made provisions, struck (defence) deals and secured the funding in good time so that Ukraine can continue to fully rely on us in future," Scholz said.



European defence stocks fell in mid-August after the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) newspaper said the German finance ministry would not approve additional applications for Ukraine military aid due to budget constraints.



A German government spokesperson later called that report "incorrect" and reiterated Berlin's support for Ukraine for "as long as necessary".



Reuters