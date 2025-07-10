Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said Thursday that companies will not be allowed to transport goods linked to Israel through designated maritime areas.



He affirmed that the ban on Israeli navigation in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea remains in place.



“Our decision to block Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea is firm, ongoing, and tied directly to the continuation of the Israeli aggression and blockade on Gaza,” al-Houthi said.



He added that the ban has never been lifted and remains in effect, with continued surveillance of shipping routes. “The only new development is violations by certain companies,” he said.



The Houthis sank two ships this week after several months of relative calm in the region.



