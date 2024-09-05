Trump campaign says it raised $130 million in August

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign and his party raised $130 million in August, ending that month with $295 million cash on hand, the campaign said in a statement on Wednesday.



The fundraising was slightly lower than the level in July, when the Trump campaign raised $138.7 million. That was the month in which the former president survived an assassination attempt. At the end of July, the Trump campaign had $327 million of cash on hand.



The Democratic presidential campaign of US Vice President Kamala Harris outraised the Trump campaign in July. The Democrats' official August figures are yet to be released by the Harris campaign. Both sides are bombarding battleground states with television ads.



The Harris campaign had said last month that the campaign and the Democratic Party's main fundraising group had raised a combined $310 million in July.





