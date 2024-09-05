News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency
World News
2024-09-05 | 14:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency
Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed Thursday to turn the United States into the cryptocurrency capital of the world as he unveiled his economic vision for a second term.
"Instead of attacking industries of the future, we will embrace them, including making America the world capital for crypto and Bitcoin," he told business executives at the Economic Club of New York.
AFP
World News
US
Donald Trump
United States
Cryptocurrency
Next
Zelenskyy to attend Ramstein meeting, push for long-range missiles
South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump
0
World News
2024-08-11
Donald Trump's US presidential campaign states it was hacked, blames Iran
World News
2024-08-11
Donald Trump's US presidential campaign states it was hacked, blames Iran
0
World News
2024-07-14
Former US president Donald Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting
World News
2024-07-14
Former US president Donald Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting
0
World News
2024-07-14
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally
World News
2024-07-14
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:25
Kamala Harris' campaign raises $300 mln in August, NBC reports
World News
15:25
Kamala Harris' campaign raises $300 mln in August, NBC reports
0
World News
14:09
US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks
World News
14:09
US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks
0
World News
13:49
New France PM vows to 'respond to challenges' of French people
World News
13:49
New France PM vows to 'respond to challenges' of French people
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Michel Barnier Takes the Helm: Can France's New Prime Minister Bridge the Political Divide?
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Michel Barnier Takes the Helm: Can France's New Prime Minister Bridge the Political Divide?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31
Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31
Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
0
World News
2024-07-22
Five killed in Croatian nursing home
World News
2024-07-22
Five killed in Croatian nursing home
0
World News
2024-06-14
US to provide over $315 million in additional aid for Sudan
World News
2024-06-14
US to provide over $315 million in additional aid for Sudan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
2
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
3
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in
5
Lebanon News
06:22
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
06:22
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
7
World News
07:32
Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM
World News
07:32
Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More