Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency

2024-09-05 | 14:23
Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency
Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed Thursday to turn the United States into the cryptocurrency capital of the world as he unveiled his economic vision for a second term.

"Instead of attacking industries of the future, we will embrace them, including making America the world capital for crypto and Bitcoin," he told business executives at the Economic Club of New York.

AFP
 

