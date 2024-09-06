Ukraine says retakes part of eastern town of New York

World News
2024-09-06 | 04:08
High views
Ukraine says retakes part of eastern town of New York

Ukraine on Friday claimed to have recaptured a part of the eastern town of New York, in the first success for Kyiv on this part of the front for months.

"Thanks to the high morale, courage, and professionalism of the brigade's fighters, Azov managed to stabilize the situation and regain control of part of New York," the Azov Brigade, fighting in the area, said on social media.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Kyiv

New York

War

