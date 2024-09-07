Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says

World News
2024-09-07 | 08:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh&#39;s killing, UK intelligence chief says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says

The head of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence agency Richard Moore said he believed that Iran was still planning to retaliate for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which took place in Tehran in late July and which Iran blames on Israel.

"I suspect they will try and we won't be able to let our guard down for the type of activity that the Iranians might try and prosecute in that direction," Moore said when asked about whether Iran would retaliate at an FT event on Saturday.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Britain

MI6

Richard Moore

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

Iran

Israel

CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-14

Hamas to stay out of Gaza truce talks, Iran weighs halting response to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-08

Hamas leader's killing a costly 'strategic mistake' by Israel: Acting Iran FM to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

Iran funeral processions for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh begin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:09

CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days

LBCI
World News
07:49

Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

LBCI
World News
06:55

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni affirms 'determined' support as Zelensky presses allies

LBCI
World News
06:12

Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-05

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-02

Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Cathay says flights to resume by Saturday after faulty component repairs

LBCI
World News
2024-08-02

Building in Crimea evacuated after being hit by ATACMS

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims to have targeted 15 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Emergency hotline 140 down in Beirut, Mount Lebanon; Lebanese Red Cross issues temporary contacts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?

LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More