China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia this week

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia this week for a security meeting of BRICS emerging economies, Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday.



"At the invitation of Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Sergei Shoigu... Wang Yi will attend the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters / National Security Advisors in St Petersburg, Russia, from September 11 to 12," ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in an online statement.



AFP