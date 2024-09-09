China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia this week

World News
2024-09-09 | 03:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia this week
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia this week

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia this week for a security meeting of BRICS emerging economies, Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday.

"At the invitation of Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Sergei Shoigu... Wang Yi will attend the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters / National Security Advisors in St Petersburg, Russia, from September 11 to 12," ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in an online statement.

AFP

World News

China

Wang Yi

Russia

BRICS

Beijing

LBCI Next
Ukraine: Russia attacked energy facilities in seven regions
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Saudi and UAE this week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Putin says expects China's Xi at BRICS summit in Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-09-05

Putin: China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
2024-08-29

Sullivan meets Xi as wide-ranging China-US talks near end in Beijing

LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Russia, Belarus this week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:05

Iran rejects Western accusations of Russia arms exports

LBCI
World News
06:37

Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk

LBCI
World News
06:25

Pope Francis hails East Timor era of 'peace and freedom' since independence

LBCI
World News
05:59

Emirates Nuclear Energy and India's Nuclear Power Cooperation agree on power plant deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-29

Israeli artillery shells multiple locations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-05

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety

LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More