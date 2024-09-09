UN rights chief warns world risks 'dystopian future'

The UN rights chief warned on Monday that the world needs to change paths to avoid a future filled with military escalation, repression, disinformation, deepening inequality, and rampant climate change.



"We are at a fork in the road: We can either continue on our current path — a treacherous 'new normal' — and sleepwalk into a dystopian future, or we can wake up and turn things around for the better, for humanity and the planet," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council.



AFP