Russia says captured town, three villages in eastern Ukraine

2024-09-10 | 04:46
Russia says captured town, three villages in eastern Ukraine
Russia says captured town, three villages in eastern Ukraine

Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday said it had captured the town of Krasnogorivka in eastern Ukraine as well as three villages in different parts of the Donetsk region.

The ministry said it had "liberated" the town, which had a population before the conflict of 16,000 and is located in an area where the front line has remained relatively unchanged for weeks.

AFP

