News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taylor Swift announces she will vote for Kamala Harris
World News
2024-09-11 | 00:19
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Taylor Swift announces she will vote for Kamala Harris
US pop megastar Taylor Swift endorsed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris late on Tuesday after her presidential debate against Republican former President Donald Trump.
Swift made the endorsement in a post on Instagram and said she will vote for the US vice president in the November 5 US election which polls show to be very tight.
Swift included an image of herself with her cat in her post, which she signed as "childless cat lady," in an apparent dig at remarks previously made by Trump's running mate JD Vance, who in a 2021 interview called some leading Democrats "a bunch of childless cat ladies." He has since said it was merely a "sarcastic remark."
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said in her post.
The endorsement is the biggest for Harris from the entertainment industry. Many Hollywood actors, producers, and filmmakers have said they viewed Harris, a native Californian, as their hometown candidate.
Harris shares a home with her husband, Doug Emhoff, a former entertainment lawyer, in the celebrity enclave of Brentwood on the west side of Los Angeles.
In August, Trump posted a fake social media image of Swift asking people to vote for him in the November election.
Swift made a reference to that in her post late on Tuesday, saying Trump's move "really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation." She added: "It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."
Swift has supported Democrats in the past. She backed President Joe Biden in 2020.
Harris' running mate Tim Walz, who was on air on MSNBC when the endorsement was announced, said he was "incredibly grateful."
"Get things going," Walz said in an appeal to "Swifties" when asked about the endorsement.
Reuters
World News
United States
Taylor Swift
Kamala Harris
Election
Debate
President
Next
As Harris and Trump debated, a social media battle heated up
Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-24
Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-24
Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?
0
World News
2024-07-21
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
World News
2024-07-21
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
0
Lebanon News
09:10
Mikati congratulates Algeria's President on re-election
Lebanon News
09:10
Mikati congratulates Algeria's President on re-election
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:36
Top US, UK diplomats arrive in Kyiv on joint trip
World News
04:36
Top US, UK diplomats arrive in Kyiv on joint trip
0
World News
04:00
Hanoi river highest since 2004, flood warnings issued
World News
04:00
Hanoi river highest since 2004, flood warnings issued
0
World News
03:08
Mexico Senate approves reform introducing popular election of judges
World News
03:08
Mexico Senate approves reform introducing popular election of judges
0
World News
03:00
Pope lands in Singapore, final stop on Asia-Pacific tour
World News
03:00
Pope lands in Singapore, final stop on Asia-Pacific tour
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-19
Ukraine's Zelenskiy attends UK cabinet, renews calls on long-range missiles
World News
2024-07-19
Ukraine's Zelenskiy attends UK cabinet, renews calls on long-range missiles
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
EU's Borrell is set to visit Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
EU's Borrell is set to visit Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10
UN convoy in Gaza released after detention by Israeli forces
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10
UN convoy in Gaza released after detention by Israeli forces
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-23
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-23
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:55
Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya
Lebanon News
09:55
Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya
4
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
5
Lebanon News
01:32
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
Lebanon News
01:32
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
6
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
7
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:39
Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
07:39
Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More