Russian Soyuz spacecraft with two Russians, one American launches to ISS

2024-09-11 | 12:44
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with two Russians, one American launches to ISS
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with two Russians, one American launches to ISS

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying two Russians and one American to the International Space Station launched from the Moscow-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan on Wednesday, a live video showed.

The video published by Russia's Roscosmos space agency showed the Soyuz MS-26 taking off around 7:23 pm Moscow time (1623 GMT). 

Onboard are Russian cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, as well as US astronaut Donald Pettit.

AFP
 

