Russian Soyuz spacecraft with two Russians, one American launches to ISS

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying two Russians and one American to the International Space Station launched from the Moscow-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan on Wednesday, a live video showed.



The video published by Russia's Roscosmos space agency showed the Soyuz MS-26 taking off around 7:23 pm Moscow time (1623 GMT).



Onboard are Russian cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, as well as US astronaut Donald Pettit.



AFP