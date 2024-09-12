Parts of Hanoi remain flooded as landslides hit northern Vietnam

Several Hanoi districts remained flooded on Thursday, with the weather agency forecasting little change in the Red River's water levels over the next 24 hours as floods and landslides continued to affect areas across northern Vietnam.



"High flooding water levels have flooded riverside and low-lying areas, eroded dykes, and threatened parts of Hanoi and other northern provinces," the agency said in a report.



The city earlier evacuated thousands of people living near the swollen river as its waters rose to a 20-year high.



"There's a lot of heartbreak in the city, and there was a lot of concern going into the evening," said charity Blue Dragon Children's Foundation co-CEO Skye Maconachie. "Many people who barely had anything have lost everything."



"It's going to be a long recovery journey, especially for replacing people's livelihoods and getting them into safe and clean homes," he said.



State media reported that landslides and severe floods are still affecting several areas north of Hanoi.



Reuters