Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in visit to Poland

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with senior Polish government officials on Thursday to discuss support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia and deepening US defense cooperation with Warsaw.



Washington's top diplomat travels to NATO ally Poland following a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, where he heard Ukrainian officials' appeals to be allowed to fire Western-supplied missiles deep into Russian territory.



Blinken is scheduled to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President Andrzej Duda and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, according to their offices.





Reuters