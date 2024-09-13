British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet US President Joe Biden for talks on Friday on the next steps in supporting Ukraine, centering on whether to allow Western missiles to be used to hit targets in Russia.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading with allies for months to let Ukraine fire Western missiles, including long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadows, deep into Russia to limit Moscow's ability to launch attacks.



The New York Times reported, citing European officials, that the United States looks set to approve the use by Ukraine of long-range missiles against targets in Russia on the condition that the weapons were not those provided by the United States.



