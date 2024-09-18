At least three people were injured during an attempted raid on the Moscow office of Russian retailer Wildberries on Wednesday, the company’s CEO said, accusing her husband and two former executives of leading the attack.



"Today, a group of people led by Vladislav Bakalchuk, Sergei Anufriev, and Vladimir Bakin attempted to seize Wildberries offices in Moscow. Three people were wounded; we are clarifying their condition," CEO Tatyana Bakalchuk said on Telegram.



AFP