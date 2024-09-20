EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that she had arrived in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter, as Russia continues its bombing campaign of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.



"My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure," she wrote on X, along with a picture of her at a rail station. "We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts. I come here to discuss Europe’s support, from winter preparedness to defense, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."



AFP