Militants kill 6 Pakistani security personnel in attack

World News
2024-09-20 | 07:24
Militants kill 6 Pakistani security personnel in attack
Militants kill 6 Pakistani security personnel in attack

Militants opened fire on a security post in northwest Pakistan late Thursday, killing at least six personnel, the military said in a statement Friday.

Reuters

