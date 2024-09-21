Ukraine says struck 2 Russian military storage facilities

Ukraine's army said Saturday it had struck two military storage facilities inside Russia, in the western Tver and southern Krasnodar regions.



"Ukrainian defense forces hit two military arsenals of the Russian armed forces," Kyiv's army said in a statement, saying it had hit a facility near the southern city of Tikhoretsk in Krasnodar region and one near the village of Oktyabrsky in the Tver region, adding: "the tasks were completed."



AFP