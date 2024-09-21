News
Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to CNN debate in October
World News
2024-09-21 | 12:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to CNN debate in October
Kamala Harris on Saturday challenged Donald Trump to another debate in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election, with her campaign saying she had accepted a debate invitation from CNN for October 23.
"Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump," campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement. "Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate."
AFP
World News
United States
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
Elections
