France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right

World News
2024-09-21 | 14:09
High views
France&#39;s Macron appoints new government in shift to right
France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right

President Emmanuel Macron named a new government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Saturday, his office said. The shift to the right comes 11 weeks after an inconclusive parliamentary election.

Barnier, appointed just over two weeks ago, will face his first major task: submitting a 2025 budget plan to address France's financial situation, which the prime minister described this week as "very serious."

AFP
 

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Michel Barnier






