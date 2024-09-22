Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block injures 12

Russian forces struck a multi-story apartment building in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Saturday evening, injuring at least 12 people and prompting an evacuation of some residents, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.



Kharkiv, located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of Moscow's attacks since the Kremlin launched its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.



Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russians had deployed a guided bomb and that rescue operations were underway at the site. He added that many windows were shattered and 60 residents were evacuated from the building.



Public broadcaster Suspilne reported that the bomb landed in a tree outside one of the building's entrances and that several cars exploded or were set on fire.



Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said a child was among the injured. He also reported two attacks on Kharkiv and a strike near the city of Izium, southeast of Kharkiv, which ignited two private homes.



On Friday, Russian forces launched three strikes on Kharkiv, injuring 15 people.



Further south, a Russian drone attack killed two people Saturday in the town of Nikopol, according to the regional governor.



In Kurakhove, one of the focal points of Russia's slow advance through the Donetsk region, a Russian artillery strike killed one person, regional prosecutors said.



Local authorities in the Sumy region reported that Russian aircraft struck energy infrastructure in the town of Shostka.



Sumy, another frequent target of Russian attacks, lies opposite Russia's southern Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched an incursion last month.



