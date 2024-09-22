News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block injures 12
World News
2024-09-22 | 00:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block injures 12
Russian forces struck a multi-story apartment building in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Saturday evening, injuring at least 12 people and prompting an evacuation of some residents, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
Kharkiv, located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of Moscow's attacks since the Kremlin launched its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russians had deployed a guided bomb and that rescue operations were underway at the site. He added that many windows were shattered and 60 residents were evacuated from the building.
Public broadcaster Suspilne reported that the bomb landed in a tree outside one of the building's entrances and that several cars exploded or were set on fire.
Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said a child was among the injured. He also reported two attacks on Kharkiv and a strike near the city of Izium, southeast of Kharkiv, which ignited two private homes.
On Friday, Russian forces launched three strikes on Kharkiv, injuring 15 people.
Further south, a Russian drone attack killed two people Saturday in the town of Nikopol, according to the regional governor.
In Kurakhove, one of the focal points of Russia's slow advance through the Donetsk region, a Russian artillery strike killed one person, regional prosecutors said.
Local authorities in the Sumy region reported that Russian aircraft struck energy infrastructure in the town of Shostka.
Sumy, another frequent target of Russian attacks, lies opposite Russia's southern Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched an incursion last month.
Reuters
World News
strike
Kharkiv
apartment
block
injures
Next
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes San Luis, Argentina
France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-30
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill three, including a child
World News
2024-08-30
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill three, including a child
0
Lebanon News
12:00
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon injures one severely, three more hurt in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
12:00
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon injures one severely, three more hurt in Western Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 31, injures 68: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 31, injures 68: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 12, injures 66: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 12, injures 66: Health Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:53
UN official: Fighting puts Mideast on brink of 'catastrophe'
Lebanon News
02:53
UN official: Fighting puts Mideast on brink of 'catastrophe'
0
World News
01:29
Zelenskyy: End of war with Russia depends on allies' resolve
World News
01:29
Zelenskyy: End of war with Russia depends on allies' resolve
0
World News
01:19
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes San Luis, Argentina
World News
01:19
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes San Luis, Argentina
0
World News
14:09
France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right
World News
14:09
France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Batteries of walkie-talkies that exploded in Lebanon were laced with PETN: Lebanese source to Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Batteries of walkie-talkies that exploded in Lebanon were laced with PETN: Lebanese source to Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Lebanon's Army Command urges citizens to avoid gathering in areas affected by security breaches
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Lebanon's Army Command urges citizens to avoid gathering in areas affected by security breaches
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
0
Lebanon News
10:51
Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:51
Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:53
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:53
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
14:30
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
Middle East News
14:30
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
3
Lebanon News
13:43
Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
13:43
Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets
4
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
5
Lebanon News
00:24
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
Lebanon News
00:24
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
6
Lebanon News
10:51
Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:51
Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
12:17
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
Lebanon News
12:17
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
8
Middle East News
14:01
Maariv: Israeli army on high alert for possible Hezbollah attack
Middle East News
14:01
Maariv: Israeli army on high alert for possible Hezbollah attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More