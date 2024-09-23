News
Zelenskyy seeks 'truly just peace' for Ukraine during US visit
World News
2024-09-23 | 00:35
Zelenskyy seeks 'truly just peace' for Ukraine during US visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on Sunday to attend sessions at the U.N. General Assembly, urging his partners to help achieve "a shared victory for a truly just peace."
"This fall will determine the future of this war," he said in a post on X, alongside his nightly video address delivered from his plane.
Zelenskyy made an unannounced stop in President Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to visit a munitions plant, which he said was ramping up the manufacture of crucial 155-millimeter artillery shells to support Ukraine's war effort.
"It is in places like this where you can truly feel that the democratic world can prevail," Zelenskyy said in a post on X, alongside photographs of him thanking plant workers.
The Ukrainian leader's concerns about a shortage of munitions have grown urgent as Russia targets Ukraine's energy grid ahead of the critical winter months.
In his video address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was doing everything it could—through acquiring weapons and diplomacy—to "consolidate our partners' support and force Russia into peace."
Zelenskyy flew on to New York, where he was expected to meet heads of U.S. companies to discuss his country's energy needs, as well as leaders of states and international organizations.
Zelenskyy's visit coincides with U.S. efforts to prepare a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine, breaking a months-long trend toward smaller packages for Kyiv's military operations.
He plans to present a "victory plan" for Ukraine's war against Russia first to Biden. He is also expected to discuss the plan with Vice President Kamala Harris in a separate meeting on Thursday, as well as with other world leaders.
Zelenskyy hopes to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has called U.S. aid to Ukraine a waste of money and has declined to state he wants Ukraine to win. Trump has indicated he will likely meet with Zelenskyy this week, but no date has been announced.
Ukrinform reported that Zelenskyy would speak at a UN summit on Monday, participate in Security Council meetings on Ukraine on Tuesday, and address the General Assembly on Wednesday.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
United Nations
General Assembly
