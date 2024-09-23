News
Three migrants dead, 25 feared missing after boat sinks off Samos
2024-09-23 | 05:04
Three migrants dead, 25 feared missing after boat sinks off Samos
Three migrants are dead, and at least 25 others are believed to be missing after their boat sank Monday off the Greek island of Samos, according to state television reports.
The Greek coast guard said it has rescued five migrants so far, while a search and rescue operation involving four coast guard vessels and a helicopter continues off the rocky shores of Agios Isidoros, in the northwestern part of the island.
Greece was a favored gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia during the 2015-2016 crisis, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly via inflatable dinghies. The flow of people had slowed but began increasing again last year.
Reuters
