US sends additional forces to Middle East as tensions soar: Pentagon

2024-09-23 | 13:56
US sends additional forces to Middle East as tensions soar: Pentagon
2min
US sends additional forces to Middle East as tensions soar: Pentagon

The United States is sending a small number of additional troops to the Middle East given escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Pentagon said on Monday, declining to specify the precise number or mission of the deployed forces.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters.

"The Secretary made clear that the United States remains postured to protect U.S. forces and personnel and determined to deter any regional actors from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"We have more capability in the region today than we did on April 14th when Iran conducted its drone and missile attack against Israel," Ryder said.

"So all of those forces combined provide us with the options to be able to protect our forces should they be attacked."

Reuters
 

