US, France working on Lebanon diplomatic initiative: Cyprus president

World News
2024-09-25 | 14:28
High views
US, France working on Lebanon diplomatic initiative: Cyprus president
2min
US, France working on Lebanon diplomatic initiative: Cyprus president

The United States and France are trying to hammer out an interim accord to halt hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah with a view to opening broader diplomatic talks, Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday.

"I don't see that we can have a (broad) agreement but a form of interim agreement in order to avoid further escalation. This is the effort right now especially from the United States and France," Christodoulides told Reuters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Christodoulides said he had spoken to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and French President Emmanuel Macron in New York and by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"During the last days there are a lot of deliberations to avoid further escalation, especially with Lebanon. There is a diplomatic initiative from the United States and France," he said, adding that meetings in New York on Wednesday would be crucial.

"Avoid further escalation to give time to diplomacy to find a permanent solution," he said.

Reuters
 

