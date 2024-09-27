Trump suggests potential deal with Iran if re-elected

2024-09-27 | 00:21
Trump suggests potential deal with Iran if re-elected
Trump suggests potential deal with Iran if re-elected

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump raised the idea on Thursday of striking a deal with Iran to end hostilities if he is elected president on November 5.

Trump said, "I will do it," without providing details on the type of agreement he was referring to.

Reuters

