News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Shakikatan
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden ready to 'adjust' US forces in Mideast amid tensions: White House
World News
2024-09-27 | 17:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden ready to 'adjust' US forces in Mideast amid tensions: White House
President Joe Biden ordered U.S. forces in the Middle East to be adjusted "as necessary," the White House said Friday, after Israel launched a wave of strikes in Lebanon's capital Beirut targeting Hezbollah's headquarters.
"He has directed the Pentagon to assess and adjust as necessary U.S. force posture in the region to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support the full range of U.S. objectives," the White House said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
United States
Joe Biden
Middle East
White House
Lebanon
Beirut
Hezbollah
Next
Japan to dispatch military planes for possible Lebanon evacuations
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib discusses recent developments with European counterparts; Bulgarian Minister denies involvement in exploded wireless devices
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:03
Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'
Lebanon News
15:03
Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'
0
Lebanon News
00:14
Israeli army says it targeted around 220 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Thursday
Lebanon News
00:14
Israeli army says it targeted around 220 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:23
UN chief Guterres backs Lebanon ceasefire plan
Lebanon News
15:23
UN chief Guterres backs Lebanon ceasefire plan
0
World News
06:14
Japan to dispatch military planes for possible Lebanon evacuations
World News
06:14
Japan to dispatch military planes for possible Lebanon evacuations
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib discusses recent developments with European counterparts; Bulgarian Minister denies involvement in exploded wireless devices
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib discusses recent developments with European counterparts; Bulgarian Minister denies involvement in exploded wireless devices
0
World News
03:21
Russia says investigating three foreign journalists for reporting in occupied Kursk region
World News
03:21
Russia says investigating three foreign journalists for reporting in occupied Kursk region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
16:55
Iran president denounces Israel attack on Beirut as 'flagrant war crime'
Middle East News
16:55
Iran president denounces Israel attack on Beirut as 'flagrant war crime'
0
Middle East News
2024-09-24
Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call
Middle East News
2024-09-24
Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Israeli officials signal "no red lines in operations"
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Israeli officials signal "no red lines in operations"
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iran's FM says ready to begin nuclear talks "if other parties are willing"
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iran's FM says ready to begin nuclear talks "if other parties are willing"
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:24
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions
Lebanon News
11:24
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions
2
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
3
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
4
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
6
Middle East News
14:51
Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
14:51
Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports
7
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
17:20
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Communication 'cut off' with senior leaders of the group
Lebanon News
17:20
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Communication 'cut off' with senior leaders of the group
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More