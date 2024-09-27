Biden ready to 'adjust' US forces in Mideast amid tensions: White House

President Joe Biden ordered U.S. forces in the Middle East to be adjusted "as necessary," the White House said Friday, after Israel launched a wave of strikes in Lebanon's capital Beirut targeting Hezbollah's headquarters.



"He has directed the Pentagon to assess and adjust as necessary U.S. force posture in the region to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support the full range of U.S. objectives," the White House said in a statement.



AFP