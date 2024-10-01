Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel

2024-10-01 | 13:29
Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel
Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel

President Joe Biden ordered the US military on Tuesday to "aid Israel's defense" and shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, the White House said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in next month's US presidential election, are both monitoring Iran's attack on Israel from the White House situation room, it said in a statement.


