US Ambassador to UN demands consequences for IRGC in wake of Iranian missile attack on Israel

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that Tuesday's missile attack by Iran intended to cause substantial death and destruction, describing this move as a significant escalation.



During an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield called for quick Security Council action, emphasizing that it must "speak out in one voice and condemn Iran for its unprovoked attack" against another U.N. Member State.



"[It is] equally important to impose serious consequences on the IRGC for its actions," she declared, referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



She noted that Iran was complicit in the October 7 attacks through its funding, training, and support for Hamas.



After that attack, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said that her country sent a message to Iran, which notes: "Don't exploit the situation in ways that would risk propelling the region into a broader war."



"The IRGC flagrantly and repeatedly ignored this warning," she expressed, reporting its "encouragement" to armed groups across the region, including the Houthis, groups in Syria and Iraq, and Hezbollah.