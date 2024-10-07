Force alone will not lead to Israel's security, France's FM says

World News
2024-10-07 | 10:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Force alone will not lead to Israel&#39;s security, France&#39;s FM says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Force alone will not lead to Israel's security, France's FM says

Israel's security cannot be guaranteed with military force alone and will require a diplomatic solution, France's foreign minister said on Monday, and Paris would continue efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Speaking at the end of a four-day tour of the Middle East, Jean-Noel Barrot was in Israel on Monday to mark a year since Hamas militants crossed into Israel killing around 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage back to Gaza.

"Force alone cannot guarantee the security of Israel, your security. Military success cannot be a substitute for a political perspective," Barrot told a news conference in Jerusalem.

"To bring the hostages home to their loved ones, to allow the displaced to return home in the north (of Israel), after a year of war, the time for diplomacy has come."

Barrot reiterated that it was odd to call for a ceasefire while giving offensive weapons. He said that France, as a staunch defender of Israel's security, felt it was vital to be frank about the ongoing suffering of civilians in Gaza, but also the military operation now in southern Lebanon.

France worked with the United States in trying to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon at the end of September. Diplomatic sources had at the time believed this had secured a temporary truce, a day before Israel heavily bombed Beirut's southern suburbs, killing longtime Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

"We have a responsibility to act today to avoid Lebanon finding itself in a short horizon in a dramatic situation like Syria found itself a few years ago," Barrot said.

Ceasefire proposals put forward together with Washington remain on the table, he said.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Gaza

France

Israel

Jean-Noel Barrot

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war
Pentagon: US and Israeli Defense Ministers will meet in Washington on Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Israeli army: We are currently conducting extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:22

US wants roads to Beirut airport open, UN peacekeepers protected: State Department

LBCI
World News
11:19

US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Pentagon: US and Israeli Defense Ministers will meet in Washington on Wednesday

LBCI
World News
2024-10-06

Iran summons Australian ambassador over 'biased stance'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations

LBCI
Sports News
2024-09-15

Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:30

Israeli army says soldier killed along Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-18

Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More