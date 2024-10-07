News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Force alone will not lead to Israel's security, France's FM says
World News
2024-10-07 | 10:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Force alone will not lead to Israel's security, France's FM says
Israel's security cannot be guaranteed with military force alone and will require a diplomatic solution, France's foreign minister said on Monday, and Paris would continue efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon.
Speaking at the end of a four-day tour of the Middle East, Jean-Noel Barrot was in Israel on Monday to mark a year since Hamas militants crossed into Israel killing around 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage back to Gaza.
"Force alone cannot guarantee the security of Israel, your security. Military success cannot be a substitute for a political perspective," Barrot told a news conference in Jerusalem.
"To bring the hostages home to their loved ones, to allow the displaced to return home in the north (of Israel), after a year of war, the time for diplomacy has come."
Barrot reiterated that it was odd to call for a ceasefire while giving offensive weapons. He said that France, as a staunch defender of Israel's security, felt it was vital to be frank about the ongoing suffering of civilians in Gaza, but also the military operation now in southern Lebanon.
France worked with the United States in trying to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon at the end of September. Diplomatic sources had at the time believed this had secured a temporary truce, a day before Israel heavily bombed Beirut's southern suburbs, killing longtime Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.
"We have a responsibility to act today to avoid Lebanon finding itself in a short horizon in a dramatic situation like Syria found itself a few years ago," Barrot said.
Ceasefire proposals put forward together with Washington remain on the table, he said.
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Gaza
France
Israel
Jean-Noel Barrot
Hezbollah
Next
US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war
Pentagon: US and Israeli Defense Ministers will meet in Washington on Wednesday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
0
Lebanon News
08:09
Israeli army: We are currently conducting extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:09
Israeli army: We are currently conducting extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:22
US wants roads to Beirut airport open, UN peacekeepers protected: State Department
World News
15:22
US wants roads to Beirut airport open, UN peacekeepers protected: State Department
0
World News
11:19
US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war
World News
11:19
US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war
0
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Pentagon: US and Israeli Defense Ministers will meet in Washington on Wednesday
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Pentagon: US and Israeli Defense Ministers will meet in Washington on Wednesday
0
World News
2024-10-06
Iran summons Australian ambassador over 'biased stance'
World News
2024-10-06
Iran summons Australian ambassador over 'biased stance'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:30
Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
Lebanon News
05:30
Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
0
Sports News
2024-09-15
Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
Sports News
2024-09-15
Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
0
Lebanon News
23:30
Israeli army says soldier killed along Lebanese border
Lebanon News
23:30
Israeli army says soldier killed along Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-18
Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-18
Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:30
Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
Lebanon News
05:30
Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
2
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages
3
Lebanon News
12:04
Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice
Lebanon News
12:04
Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice
4
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
6
Lebanon News
12:23
Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift
Lebanon News
12:23
Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift
7
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
8
Lebanon News
08:20
Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
08:20
Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More