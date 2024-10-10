News
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris as part of European tour
World News
2024-10-10 | 09:11
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris as part of European tour
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris Thursday from London as part of a European tour aimed at securing aid before a crucial presidential election in the United States.
The Ukrainian presidency told AFP that the Zelenskyy leader had arrived in the French capital, where he was to meet President Emmanuel Macron. He is also to meet Italian and German leaders on the tour.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
President
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Europe
Tour
France
