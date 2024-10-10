White House is 'deeply concerned' after Israel fired on UN peacekeepers: Spokesperson

The White House is "deeply concerned" by reports that Israel fired on UN peacekeeper headquarters in south Lebanon, a National Security Council spokesperson said Thursday.



"We understand Israel is conducting targeted operations near the Blue Line to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure that could be used to threaten Israeli citizens," the spokesperson said, referring to the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon.



"While they undertake these operations, it is critical that they not threaten UN peacekeepers' safety and security."



AFP