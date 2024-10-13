Zelenskyy says North Korea sending troops to Russian army

2024-10-13 | 13:44
Zelenskyy says North Korea sending troops to Russian army
Zelenskyy says North Korea sending troops to Russian army

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused North Korea of sending troops to Russia's army.

"We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like in North Korea," Zelenskyy said in his evening address. "It is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupier's military forces."

