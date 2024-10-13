News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelenskyy says North Korea sending troops to Russian army
World News
2024-10-13 | 13:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy says North Korea sending troops to Russian army
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused North Korea of sending troops to Russia's army.
"We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like in North Korea," Zelenskyy said in his evening address. "It is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupier's military forces."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
President
North Korea
Troops
Russia
Next
Pentagon says will send THAAD missile defense system to Israel
Chinese premier in Hanoi agrees to boost ties with Vietnam
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-18
North Korea condemns Ukraine's incursion into Russia as act of terror
World News
2024-08-18
North Korea condemns Ukraine's incursion into Russia as act of terror
0
World News
2024-08-13
Ukraine troops advanced over area of 800 km2 of Russian territory: AFP data analysis reveals
World News
2024-08-13
Ukraine troops advanced over area of 800 km2 of Russian territory: AFP data analysis reveals
0
World News
2024-08-11
Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory
World News
2024-08-11
Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory
0
World News
2024-08-11
Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official
World News
2024-08-11
Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:06
Pentagon says will send THAAD missile defense system to Israel
Middle East News
12:06
Pentagon says will send THAAD missile defense system to Israel
0
World News
23:26
Chinese premier in Hanoi agrees to boost ties with Vietnam
World News
23:26
Chinese premier in Hanoi agrees to boost ties with Vietnam
0
World News
22:23
One dies in crash landing of Russian plane in Siberia
World News
22:23
One dies in crash landing of Russian plane in Siberia
0
World News
2024-10-12
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
World News
2024-10-12
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Taiwan's Gold Apollo says Hezbollah pagers made by Hungary partner BAC Consulting KFT
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Taiwan's Gold Apollo says Hezbollah pagers made by Hungary partner BAC Consulting KFT
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
2
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
3
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
5
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
10:34
Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:34
Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More