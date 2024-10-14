EU slams 'unacceptable' Israel attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers

2024-10-14 | 03:39
EU slams &#39;unacceptable&#39; Israel attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers
0min
EU slams 'unacceptable' Israel attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Monday denounced as "completely unacceptable" a series of Israeli attacks that have injured United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

"The 27 (EU) members agreed on asking Israeli to stop attacking UNIFIL," Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "It's completely unacceptable attacking United Nations troops," he said.

AFP

