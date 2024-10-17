The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar "significantly" weakens Hamas, depriving the Palestinian militant group of the "mastermind" behind its October 7 attack on Israel, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.



Sinwar "was basically the mastermind behind the 7th of October with the killings, the massacres, the rapes and the kidnapping," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels. "So his death is certainly significantly weakening Hamas."



AFP